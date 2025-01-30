Gallery: President Alar Karis launches Year of the Estonian Book in Tartu

This year marks 500 years since the earliest known publishing of an Estonian-language book. Dedicated to celebrating this quincentennial, the Year of the Estonian Book began on January 30.

President Alar Karis, the patron of the Year of the Estonian Book, officially launched the year in Tartu on Thursday, Estonian Literature Day.

The opening ceremony took place on Toome Hill (Toomemägi), where Karis delivered a speech in front of the Kristjan Jaak Peterson monument.

Together with Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform), the Estonian present also presented the Literature Teacher of the Year title to local Miina Härma High School teacher Ivika Hein.

While in town, Karis also visited Tartu Mart Reinik School and the Tartu branch of the Estonian Writers' Union, where he was received by, among others, literary scholar Janika Kronberg and poet Hando Runnel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!