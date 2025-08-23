Estonian and Latvian presidents celebrate 500 years of books with joint bike ride

Estonian President Alar Karis and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics celebrated 500 years of Estonian- and Latvian-language books with a book-themed cross-border joint bike ride on Friday.

The presidents' bike ride began at the bridge over the cross-border Ramata River — known in Estonian as the Raamatu (Book) River — and continued through ancestral Livonian lands to the Ramata village library in Latvia.

There, Karis presented three books translated into Latvian: "That First Book: 500 Years of Shared Written Culture," a collection of contemporary Estonian plays translated by Daila Ozola, and Estonian poet and translator Contra's "Kuram vedas! Kuram vedas?"

Back in Estonia, Karis and Rinkevics stopped in Raamatu village, where they were greeted by local residents and leaders from Mulgi Municipality and the Mulgi Cultural Institute, before riding to Mõisaküla to visit the local museum, library and St. Mary Magdalene Church.

The two heads of state also visited "Baltas naktis," the northernmost point in Latvia and a traditional Estonian-Latvian gathering site.

The joint bike ride concluded at Eglites Farm in the Latvian village of Ipiki, the historical home of Estonian writer and Old Germanic epic translator Rein Sepp, where Karis and Rinkevics planted two apple trees in the garden.

Click here for more photos of the presidents' joint bike ride.

2025 marks 500 years since the earliest known publishing of an Estonian-language book. Dedicated to celebrating this quincentennial, the Year of the Estonian Book began on January 30.

