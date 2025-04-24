X!

Gallery: Rare historical Estonian books on display at Tallinn museum

News
Open gallery
10 photos
News

This Friday, a major new exhibition, "Estonian Book 500: Relics," will open at the Niguliste Museum in Tallinn, where visitors can explore the development of literary culture and printed works from the 16th to 19th centuries — and get an up-close look at the rarest relics of Estonian book history.

This year marks 500 years since the earliest known publishing of an Estonian-language book, and Estonia is celebrating all year long.

As part of the Year of the Estonian Book, visitors to the new exhibition will have a unique opportunity to see firsthand some of the manuscripts and printed works whose legacies continue to resonate in the cultural memory of the Estonian people.

These include the Kullamaa Manuscript, or socage register book (around 1524-1532), the Wanradt-Koell Catechism (1535), Georg Müller's sermons (1600-1607), Reiner Brockmann's poem (1637) and the Southern Estonian-language Wastne Testament, or New Testament (1686), to name a few of the oldest.

The earliest known Estonian-language printed work, published in 1525, has not survived, and only written accounts of its existence remain.

On display at the exhibition, however, are exceptionally rare fragments of the 1535 Wanradt-Koell Catechism, the earliest known partially preserved Estonian-language publication. This marks the beginning of Estonia's printing culture and rich literary heritage.

"Estonian Book 500: Relics" features many rarities and unique items that are not usually kept on display.

Some of them will only be exhibited for a limited time, such as letters from Martin Luther (from 1531, 1532 and 1533; Tallinn City Archives), Käsu Hans' lament (around 1708; National Archives of Estonia) and songs by Kristjan Jaak Peterson (1818; Estonian Literary Museum).

As a result, the thematic focus of the exhibition will evolve throughout its run, with four successive smaller exhibitions, each accompanied by its own dedicated seminar program, spanning from April through October.

"Estonian Book 500: Relics," a new exhibition at Niguliste Museum in Tallinn. April 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

These include "Beginnings of the Written Word" (April 25-May 25), "Poetry and Song" (May 27-August 3), "The Light of Education" (August 5-September 28) and "Freedom and Awakening" (September 30-October 26).

"Figuratively speaking, this exhibition summarizes the history of Estonian book culture and written word from its beginnings all the way through the National Awakening era," said exhibition curator Aivar Põldvee. "From the Kullamaa Manuscript to 'Kalevipoeg,' from hymnals to song festivals, from primers to academia."

Through rare books and significant literary works, the exhibition tells the story of how Estonians were educated and became a cultured nation, he explained.

"How they learned the Word of God, to sing [hymns] and read, how they began writing and composing poetry, and progressed to become an educated and free people," he added.

Church libraries played key role

St. Nicholas' Church, the venue hosting the exhibition, also holds a special place in the history of the Estonian book, with the first printed books arriving at the church library in 1470.

The oldest public library in both Tallinn and Estonia — which would later become the predecessor of the Tallinn University Academic Library — was established at St. Olaf's Church in 1552. A century later, the St. Nicholas library was merged into it, and soon thereafter, it also ended up home to the extensive book collection of St. Nicholas pastor Nicolaus Sprecht.

The exhibition "Estonian Book 500: Relics" was co-curated by Aivar Põldvee, Lea Kõiv and Tiiu Reimo, along with contributions from institutions including the Tallinn City Archives, Tallinn University (TLÜ), the Estonian Literary Society as well as dozens of libraries, archives and memory institutions  in Estonia and Latvia.

Click here to learn more about the exhibition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:34

Gallery: Rare historical Estonian books on display at Tallinn museum

18:00

State-owned companies to pay close to €134 million in dividends

17:35

Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao wins FIBA Europe Cup

17:02

Ministry planning to make voluntary medical insurance better available

16:32

Kristian Pärt: Most high-risk security threats Estonia faces non-military

16:07

Video: Suitcase at Tallinn Airport bursts into flames after battery explosion

15:47

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

15:41

Estonia's Jewish community condemns KOOS leader's hijacking of the Holocaust

15:38

Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

15:07

Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

23.04

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

15:47

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

16:07

Video: Suitcase at Tallinn Airport bursts into flames after battery explosion

09:20

Estonians' second pension pillar funds left sittings in accounts or spent

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo