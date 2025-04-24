Gallery: Rare historical Estonian books on display at Tallinn museum

This Friday, a major new exhibition, "Estonian Book 500: Relics," will open at the Niguliste Museum in Tallinn, where visitors can explore the development of literary culture and printed works from the 16th to 19th centuries — and get an up-close look at the rarest relics of Estonian book history.

This year marks 500 years since the earliest known publishing of an Estonian-language book, and Estonia is celebrating all year long.

As part of the Year of the Estonian Book, visitors to the new exhibition will have a unique opportunity to see firsthand some of the manuscripts and printed works whose legacies continue to resonate in the cultural memory of the Estonian people.

These include the Kullamaa Manuscript, or socage register book (around 1524-1532), the Wanradt-Koell Catechism (1535), Georg Müller's sermons (1600-1607), Reiner Brockmann's poem (1637) and the Southern Estonian-language Wastne Testament, or New Testament (1686), to name a few of the oldest.

The earliest known Estonian-language printed work, published in 1525, has not survived, and only written accounts of its existence remain.

On display at the exhibition, however, are exceptionally rare fragments of the 1535 Wanradt-Koell Catechism, the earliest known partially preserved Estonian-language publication. This marks the beginning of Estonia's printing culture and rich literary heritage.

"Estonian Book 500: Relics" features many rarities and unique items that are not usually kept on display.

Some of them will only be exhibited for a limited time, such as letters from Martin Luther (from 1531, 1532 and 1533; Tallinn City Archives), Käsu Hans' lament (around 1708; National Archives of Estonia) and songs by Kristjan Jaak Peterson (1818; Estonian Literary Museum).

As a result, the thematic focus of the exhibition will evolve throughout its run, with four successive smaller exhibitions, each accompanied by its own dedicated seminar program, spanning from April through October.

"Estonian Book 500: Relics," a new exhibition at Niguliste Museum in Tallinn. April 2025. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

These include "Beginnings of the Written Word" (April 25-May 25), "Poetry and Song" (May 27-August 3), "The Light of Education" (August 5-September 28) and "Freedom and Awakening" (September 30-October 26).

"Figuratively speaking, this exhibition summarizes the history of Estonian book culture and written word from its beginnings all the way through the National Awakening era," said exhibition curator Aivar Põldvee. "From the Kullamaa Manuscript to 'Kalevipoeg,' from hymnals to song festivals, from primers to academia."

Through rare books and significant literary works, the exhibition tells the story of how Estonians were educated and became a cultured nation, he explained.

"How they learned the Word of God, to sing [hymns] and read, how they began writing and composing poetry, and progressed to become an educated and free people," he added.

Church libraries played key role

St. Nicholas' Church, the venue hosting the exhibition, also holds a special place in the history of the Estonian book, with the first printed books arriving at the church library in 1470.

The oldest public library in both Tallinn and Estonia — which would later become the predecessor of the Tallinn University Academic Library — was established at St. Olaf's Church in 1552. A century later, the St. Nicholas library was merged into it, and soon thereafter, it also ended up home to the extensive book collection of St. Nicholas pastor Nicolaus Sprecht.

The exhibition "Estonian Book 500: Relics" was co-curated by Aivar Põldvee, Lea Kõiv and Tiiu Reimo, along with contributions from institutions including the Tallinn City Archives, Tallinn University (TLÜ), the Estonian Literary Society as well as dozens of libraries, archives and memory institutions in Estonia and Latvia.

Click here to learn more about the exhibition.

--

