Urban exhibit in Pärnu invites readers on a poetry tour through the city

One of 13 display boards included in
One of 13 display boards included in "Poetic Pärnu," an urban exhibit around town. May 2025. Source: Pärnu Central Library
"Poetic Pärnu," an urban exhibit celebrating the Year of the Estonian Book, invites residents and visitors alike to explore the coastal Estonian city through poetry inspired by it.

Scattered across the city are more than a dozen outdoor display boards featuring poems written about Pärnu, together with spoken performances of the work recorded by actors from the local Endla Theater.

Each board also includes historical photos, a portrait of the poet and more info about the author and their work.

Click here (link to PDF) for a map of all 13 display board locations across Pärnu.

The exhibit was created in collaboration between Pärnu Central Library, the Pärnu Museum and Endla Theater.

"Anyone up to it can get through the exhibit in a single day," said Pärnu Central Library director Krista Visas, adding that all of the boards are accessible by bike.

"If someone would prefer to walk it but can't manage such a long walk, they can break it up into several stages," she suggested. "You can find stands located in the city center, Ülejõe, the beach district as well as on Riia maantee."

The exhibit "Poetic Pärnu" will remain open through Thursday, October 30.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

