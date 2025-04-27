X!

Photos: 20 harbors open doors to guests on Open Fishing Harbor Day

Fisherman's Day at the Läätsa Harbor in Saaremaa.
On Open Fishing Harbor Day, 20 sea and lake harbors across Estonia welcomed visitors. At Mustvee Harbor on the shores of Lake Peipus, more than 300 people came to sample fish dishes and buy fresh fish.

Open Fishing Harbor Day (Avatud kalasadamate päev) offers small harbors a chance to shine and welcome guests. Visitors can sample local food and listen to music at the harbor, but the main attraction is the opportunity to buy fresh fish.

"The first people to buy fresh fish came from Haapsalu, so people are definitely out and about despite today's chilly weather. Somehow we even managed to summon the sun and I think it's been quite nice," said Laidi Zalekešina, cultural coordinator for Mustvee.

The first fishing boat arrived at Mustvee Harbor early in the morning. By midday, the crowds' interest in buying fish had not waned. People from Avinurme bought perch.

"Vendace would sell best, of course, but it's not in season right now — that comes around Midsummer. Perch and bream are good options for now," said Eiki, a resident of Avinurme.

"Some think burbot isn't a fish people are used to — everyone wants zander. Personally, I eat more burbot," said Vadim, a fisherman from Vasknarva, who sold 100 kilograms of pikeperch and 100 kilograms of bream in just three hours.

"Some people ask if the fish is from today. I tell them, dear people, a fisherman can't go out at three in the morning just to bring in fish the same day. The fish is from yesterday evening and it's fresh," Vadim added.

In addition to the fishing harbors, Peipsiääre's cellars and pantries also opened their doors to visitors on Saturday.

Editor: Marcus Turovski



