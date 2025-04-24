X!

Gallery: Cherry trees in full bloom in Türi

News
Türi cherry orchard in full blossom.
Open gallery
25 photos
News

Over 170 cherry trees planted in Türi, Estonia's "spring capital," are in full bloom.

While a yearly event, the trees, totaling 176 to be exact and alongside an artificial lake in the Järva County town, haven't blossomed as richly as now, for several years, appreciators say.

One couple, Ülle and Aarne, drove from Viljandi to admire the blossoms; this has become a yearly tradition for their family.

Anželika, from Lääne County, and her friend, photographer Ingrid, from Pärnu, meanwhile fulfilled a long-held dream.

"Yeah, [we came to take photos] exactly because a frost is forecast for the weekend, so then this beauty might not last long at all," Anželika said.

Ingrid said: "Actually, this has been my desire for four years, but I hadn't fulfilled it. Then I thought, now is that moment when I'll make it happen."

Local gardener Ele Schiff said that the Accolade hybrid, a semi-double flowering cherry tree variety crossed between the Sakhalin and short-branched cherry, is what is planted by Türi järv.

She hasn't seen such a magnificent sea of blossoms there in at least seven years, she said.

The mild winter and recent warm but wet spell have been a major factor in blossoms arriving somewhat earlier than usual this spring, though conditions much earlier on are also relevant.

"There has been a perfect combination of many good factors here, because people tend to forget that blossoms form already during the previous summer. But since last summer there was just the right amount of warmth, just enough moisture, no drought; the flower buds formed, and the mild winter didn't destroy them afterward," Schiff explained.

The warm spell has been replaced by a chillier snap this week, however, with temperatures forecast to dip slightly below zero on average nationwide, heading into the weekend.

"If this chilliness continues, if it doesn't get too warm, yet any freezing temperatures don't reach the blossoms, then the flower beauty will last for a week for sure. This weekend and the next, there will definitely still be something to see. But after that comes a lovely 'pink snowfall.' Or let's say a 'flower fall'," Schiff added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

15:41

Estonia's Jewish community condemns KOOS leader's hijacking of the Holocaust

15:38

Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

15:07

Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

15:06

General: New base repays Defense Forces' long-standing debt to Narva

15:01

Tallink, Viking Line post Q1 losses of tens of millions Updated

14:48

Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

14:19

Former PM Andrus Ansip to publish memoirs, rules out return to politics

14:00

Paide puts an end to FC Levadia's 2025 winning streak

13:58

Estonia moves forward with international mine treaty withdrawal

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

23.04

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

23.04

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

09:20

Estonians' second pension pillar funds left sittings in accounts or spent

23.04

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo