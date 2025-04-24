Gallery: Cherry trees in full bloom in Türi

While a yearly event, the trees, totaling 176 to be exact and alongside an artificial lake in the Järva County town, haven't blossomed as richly as now, for several years, appreciators say.

One couple, Ülle and Aarne, drove from Viljandi to admire the blossoms; this has become a yearly tradition for their family.

Anželika, from Lääne County, and her friend, photographer Ingrid, from Pärnu, meanwhile fulfilled a long-held dream.

"Yeah, [we came to take photos] exactly because a frost is forecast for the weekend, so then this beauty might not last long at all," Anželika said.

Ingrid said: "Actually, this has been my desire for four years, but I hadn't fulfilled it. Then I thought, now is that moment when I'll make it happen."

Local gardener Ele Schiff said that the Accolade hybrid, a semi-double flowering cherry tree variety crossed between the Sakhalin and short-branched cherry, is what is planted by Türi järv.

She hasn't seen such a magnificent sea of blossoms there in at least seven years, she said.

The mild winter and recent warm but wet spell have been a major factor in blossoms arriving somewhat earlier than usual this spring, though conditions much earlier on are also relevant.

"There has been a perfect combination of many good factors here, because people tend to forget that blossoms form already during the previous summer. But since last summer there was just the right amount of warmth, just enough moisture, no drought; the flower buds formed, and the mild winter didn't destroy them afterward," Schiff explained.

The warm spell has been replaced by a chillier snap this week, however, with temperatures forecast to dip slightly below zero on average nationwide, heading into the weekend.

"If this chilliness continues, if it doesn't get too warm, yet any freezing temperatures don't reach the blossoms, then the flower beauty will last for a week for sure. This weekend and the next, there will definitely still be something to see. But after that comes a lovely 'pink snowfall.' Or let's say a 'flower fall'," Schiff added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!