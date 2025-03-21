Gallery: Turi celebrates start of spring

Spring began on Thursday at 11:01 a.m., and for the 26th time, Türi was declared the spring capital. Kindergarteners from across the municipality welcomed the new season.

"In honor of the arrival of spring, our very own Murumoor visited Türi to greet the children, accompanied by Lotte and Adalbert, whom she invited from Lottemaa. They delighted the children with their songs and filled all of us with a wonderful springtime spirit," said Triin Pärna, head of the spring capital organizing committee.

A large number of Türi residents came out to welcome spring.

"It is characteristic of Türi that regardless of the weather, people always come out. This year, we were very lucky that spring decided to arrive in the middle of the day, allowing us to invite all the kindergarten children from Türi municipality," Pärna said.

In the evening a celebration with music and food was held for residents of the central Estonian town.

Pärna highlighted some key events from the cultural program planned for the spring.

"Movement will certainly play a role, starting today, we have opened the first activity trail. We will dedicate some events to the Year of the Book, and of course, the traditional Türi Flower Fair will take place," she said.

"Spring lives in the heart of every Türi resident all year round, but today, on spring's birthday, this feeling grows especially strong," one local rejoiced.

