X!

Gallery: Turi celebrates start of spring

News
The central Estonian city of Turi was named the spring capital for the 26th time on March 20, 2025.
Open gallery
18 photos
News

Spring began on Thursday at 11:01 a.m., and for the 26th time, Türi was declared the spring capital. Kindergarteners from across the municipality welcomed the new season.

"In honor of the arrival of spring, our very own Murumoor visited Türi to greet the children, accompanied by Lotte and Adalbert, whom she invited from Lottemaa. They delighted the children with their songs and filled all of us with a wonderful springtime spirit," said Triin Pärna, head of the spring capital organizing committee.

A large number of Türi residents came out to welcome spring.

"It is characteristic of Türi that regardless of the weather, people always come out. This year, we were very lucky that spring decided to arrive in the middle of the day, allowing us to invite all the kindergarten children from Türi municipality," Pärna said.

In the evening a celebration with music and food was held for residents of the central Estonian town.

Pärna highlighted some key events from the cultural program planned for the spring.

"Movement will certainly play a role, starting today, we have opened the first activity trail. We will dedicate some events to the Year of the Book, and of course, the traditional Türi Flower Fair will take place," she said.

"Spring lives in the heart of every Türi resident all year round, but today, on spring's birthday, this feeling grows especially strong," one local rejoiced.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: Vikerraadio, interview by Olev Kenk

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:22

Viljandi residents push back against planned city center paid parking

12:55

Kalev Yacht Club marina building wins Concrete Building of the Year award

12:44

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

12:30

Feature | 'An essential part of Europe': Art, culture and why Belarus is not Russia

11:55

Unions call on coalition to ensure equal treatment for migrant workers

11:18

MP dismisses committee questions on recycling companies' €39 million EU subsidy

10:55

Gallery: Turi celebrates start of spring

10:25

Demographic changes may mean more women needed in Estonia's military

09:53

Defense ministry secretary general's salary reforms come at sensitive time

09:30

Reform sees support boost after government change

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia Updated

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

20.03

Ministers: Allied presence in Ukraine will not change NATO's eastern flank deployment Updated

20.03

Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

20.03

Kaja Kallas: EU countries with high debt burdens do not support joint loans for defense

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo