Photos: Estonian women artists' exhibition 'XX' opens in Kadriorg Gallery

An exhibition titled "XX" opened at the Kadriorg Gallery on Friday, bringing together eight outstanding Estonian female artists, all aged 60 and older — the oldest being 96. The exhibition is curated by painters Lilian Mosolainen and Tiiu Rebane.

The exhibition features painters Lola Liivat, Helle Vahersalu, Tiiu Pallo-Vaik, Mari Roosvalt, Aira Rautso, Kai Kaljo, Lilian Mosolainen and Silvi Lepparu. All of them have achieved remarkable artistic excellence and recognition over their careers, having received numerous prestigious awards, including the Order of the White Star, the Konrad Mägi Prize, the Kristjan Raud Prize, the Addo Vabbe Prize and the Annual Award of the Estonian Cultural Endowment for Visual and Applied Arts.

The exhibition "XX" provides insight into the creative journeys of these female artists, reflecting the nuances of their life's work and comparing different periods of their artistic expression. The focus is on the expressive works of artists dedicated to abstractionism, highlighting their unique approaches to the possibilities of painting as a medium. The exhibition's title, "XX," is open to interpretation, inviting viewers to associate the "X" with the unknown or with the female chromosome, drawing attention to the powerful creative path of women in a male-dominated art world.

The Kadriorg Gallery exhibition seeks to reveal the unseen world of these prominent female artists, offering an overview of the evolution and current state of Estonia's classical painters within the country's cultural consciousness.

The exhibition is open to visitors until May 2.

