X!

Gallery: Exhibition of works by British artists opens in Tallinn

News
The exhibition
Open gallery
25 photos
News

An exhibition of works by British artists entitled "Nature: 10 Artists from London" has opened at the Kadrioru Gallery in Tallinn.

As the introduction to the exhibition states, the style of works on display ranges from examining the depths of the psyche to joyful depictions of life.

"There are also artists with a more expressive approach, realists, and a rather diverse group with very different approaches to the theme of nature," said the exhibition's Tallinn-based co-curator August Künnapu.

The exhibition's second co-curator is London-based cultural organizer, artist and long-time contributor to Epifanio magazine Harry Pye.

"London is a very diverse place where a lot is happening. I wanted to reflect that and bring out a real mix, full of differences and contrasts. I hoped that these paintings would complement each other and hopefully create a balance, so that everyone who comes here will find something to their liking," said Pye.

Among those whose work features in the exhibition is Scottish-born naïve artist Georgia Hayes.

"I have always been interested in the difference between humans and animals. We are all part of nature but we behave differently from the rest of nature. We observe it, pollute it and can even put it in the oven. These are the themes I deal with in my paintings," said Hayes.

The work of director Gordon Beswick, who only recently took up painting, is also on display.

"I earn my living making short films, I make films about art and artists for London art galleries, but then I thought it would be nice to show my own work. They are dreamscapes, my fantasies. They are imaginary landscapes that started out quite abstractly, and to which I began adding natural elements," said Beswick.

"Nature: 10 Artists from London" will be on display at the Kadrioru Gallery in Tallinn until mid-October.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:45

Gallery: Exhibition of works by British artists opens in Tallinn

18:05

Retailer: Shoppers in Estonia increasingly ordering household items online

17:38

Estonian opposition says government didn't have the guts to scrap new taxes Updated

17:31

French long-distance traveler walks 3,000 kilometers to Estonia

17:02

Estonian-Irish project aims to improve swimming water quality in cities

16:23

Gallery: Award-winning Estonian documentary 'Tower' hits theaters

15:58

Veiko Randlaine: Estonia needs its own drone strategy

15:24

Academic publishers' billion-dollar business paywalling Estonian research

15:20

Government greenlights OKAS snap exercise

15:04

Estonia doubts effectiveness of proposed EU trade restrictions on Israel

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

17.09

Rare black stork which spent breeding season in Estonia killed in Germany

16.09

Gallery: Russian dropped as Tallinn theater renamed Downtown Theater

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

30.06

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

17.09

Minister: No reason for full closure of Estonia-Russia border at present

17.09

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

17.09

Swedbank lowers some customers' cash withdrawal limit to prevent fraud

17.09

Reconstruction work on Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav reaches final stages

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo