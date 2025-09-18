Gallery: Exhibition of works by British artists opens in Tallinn

An exhibition of works by British artists entitled "Nature: 10 Artists from London" has opened at the Kadrioru Gallery in Tallinn.

As the introduction to the exhibition states, the style of works on display ranges from examining the depths of the psyche to joyful depictions of life.

"There are also artists with a more expressive approach, realists, and a rather diverse group with very different approaches to the theme of nature," said the exhibition's Tallinn-based co-curator August Künnapu.

The exhibition's second co-curator is London-based cultural organizer, artist and long-time contributor to Epifanio magazine Harry Pye.

"London is a very diverse place where a lot is happening. I wanted to reflect that and bring out a real mix, full of differences and contrasts. I hoped that these paintings would complement each other and hopefully create a balance, so that everyone who comes here will find something to their liking," said Pye.

Among those whose work features in the exhibition is Scottish-born naïve artist Georgia Hayes.

"I have always been interested in the difference between humans and animals. We are all part of nature but we behave differently from the rest of nature. We observe it, pollute it and can even put it in the oven. These are the themes I deal with in my paintings," said Hayes.

The work of director Gordon Beswick, who only recently took up painting, is also on display.

"I earn my living making short films, I make films about art and artists for London art galleries, but then I thought it would be nice to show my own work. They are dreamscapes, my fantasies. They are imaginary landscapes that started out quite abstractly, and to which I began adding natural elements," said Beswick.

"Nature: 10 Artists from London" will be on display at the Kadrioru Gallery in Tallinn until mid-October.

---

