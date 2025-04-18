X!

Fewer forests to be planted in Estonia this spring than before

News
An Estonian forest spreading toward the horizon.
An Estonian forest spreading toward the horizon. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

Millions and millions of seedlings will be planted in Estonia's state forests this year, including pine, spruce, birch and alder. According to the State Forest Management Center (RMK), however, fewer seedlings will be planted this year than in previous years.

This year, the planting of seedlings began earlier than usual. In the coming weeks, nearly 1,500 tree planters will be responsible for replenishing around 9,400 hectares of forests in various parts of the country.

The RMK grows all the seedlings destined for the forest itself, from seeds it has collected. The plants are cultivated in nurseries beforehand, which will help the forests grow faster. However, as logging volumes have decreased, fewer trees are being planted than in the past.

This spring, more than 8 million pine and spruce seedlings, more than 2.5 million birch seedlings and 800,000 alder seedlings will be planted in Estonia's state forests.

According to Indrek Karolin, the RMK's silviculture chief for the Southeastern region, 20 million seedlings are due to be planted this year. While still a large number, this is less than in previous years.

"This year, the RMK will plant a total of more than 20 million trees in the forest — a bit less compared to previous years," Karolin acknowledged.

"The majority will be conifers — pine and spruce," he noted. "And there will also be deciduous trees — we'll be planting slightly more birch and alder [this year] than in past years."

Spruce, birch and alder seedlings are among those grown at a nursery in Räpina, where there is a lot of pride in the high-quality seeds collected from seed trees, which later grow into strong trees.

"Behind me is a three-year-old spruce seedling, which we transplanted here in May 2023," said Valdur Paats, head of the Räpina nursery. "So it's been growing here for two seasons, and this spring, it will be given to the forest guys for planting."

In the village of Hatiku, near Põlva, Martin Marga is planting a new forest around his home. As a forester, he knows just how much effort it takes for small seedlings to grow into a new forest.

"This forest is my home forest," Marga said. "I know my way around here, I've foraged for mushrooms here, I've spent a lot of time here. But now it was cut down."

Planting a new forest, he added, is the least he can do.

"Right now, in spring, you can start picking morels here," Marga noted. "Next year, you'll come pick strawberries. It's actually a beautiful process."

--

Follow Leevi LillemäeERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Fewer forests to be planted in Estonia this spring than before

15:29

Parempoolsed strongest of nonparliamentary contenders in local elections

14:32

MP promises completed Riigikogu national defense report by September

13:34

Estonian government to eliminate appraisal requirement for home loans

12:28

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

11:32

More than 1,500 additional allied troops coming to Estonia for exercise Siil

10:29

Gallery: New Tallinn show debuts Maarit Murka's graphic art, linocuts

09:31

Toni Cerkez: Events in Bosnia and Herzegovina and why should Estonia care

08:51

Easter traditions in Estonia past and present

17.04

Estonian politicians back campaign to bring abducted Ukrainian children home

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

17.04

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

12:28

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

17.04

Tallinn denies permit request for entertainment events on Reidi tee plot

17.04

New school opening in fast-growing village just outside Tallinn next fall

17.04

Tallinn Airport CEO: Regional airports making it expensive to fly out of Tallinn

17.04

Estonian ministry preparing to simplify civilian firearm ownership rules

17.04

Tartu's Vabaduse Avenue to get major makeover

17.04

Video: Eurovision star Tommy Cash releases cover of John Cage classic 4'33"

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo