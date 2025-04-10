X!

Gallery: Valaste Waterfall's spray creates an ice world

News
Valaste Waterfall at April 10, 2025.
Valaste Waterfall at April 10, 2025.
News

The water from Valaste Waterfall has coated the surrounding trees in thick ice. Visitors should be cautious of the slippery ground.

An ice world forms in Valaste, in Ida-Viru County, when temperatures drop below freezing and strong north winds carry the waterfall's spray onto the trees and parking lot.

According to the weather forecast, this natural spectacle can be enjoyed at least through Sunday.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

