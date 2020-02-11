Gallery: Valaste waterfall turns tree branches into ice sculptures

Despite the unusually warm winter, Valaste waterfall in Ida-Viru County gave visitors a beautiful display of ice sculptures created by the wind last week.

As the water falls from the cliffs it is blown back by the harsh winds in the Gulf of Finland covering the nearby branches. As the temperatures were just below 0, they froze delighting visitors who were passing by in Toila Parish.

"We don't really have this kind of site. We have fountains, but they are made with human hands," said Lyubov Konalayeva from St. Petersburg, who came to see the waterfall. "But here it is all created naturally. It's beautiful, I really like it."

The galleries above and below show a selection of pictures submitted by readers and taken by ERR's photographers.

