Gallery: Winter wonderland at Valaste Waterfall

The cold temperatures and gusts of wind from the sea have once again created a magnificent spectacle at the Valaste Waterfall in Ida-Viru County.

The waterfall is situated in the Toila parish in Ida-Viru County and is not only the highest waterfall in Estonia, but the highest in all of the Baltic states. The waterfall has a total height of some 30 meters.

The natural sight can be enjoyed from the updated viewing platform and the bridge crossing the waterfall, which has also recently been renovated. Conditions at the waterfall are very slippery, so caution is advised.

