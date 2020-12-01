Gallery: Nature Photograph of the Year 2020

The selections for Nature Photograph of the Year and the Photographer of the Year were announced on ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" on Monday evening.

"The level - as it always is - was higher than in previous years because technology is evolving and peoples' skills are improving, but the number of photographs is down some but that does not matter. Quality is more important than quantity," said Kaido Haagen, a nature photographer.

627 participants took part in the contest with a total of 4,891 photos submitted. Haagen pointed out the large number of contestants by saying the current situation gets people out into nature. "If other places are closed, you can always go there," the photographer said.

Haagen noted that the camera itself is not always the most important factor when taking photos and the difference in photos stemming from camera selection is not always clear. "What is clear is who has taken more photos and who has not. The technical side and what and how things are seen. It is noticeable," Haagen said.

Aare Udras was chosen as Photographer of the Year 2020, with his photo of a wolf in the Animal Portrait category. The works were judged by a panel of photographers, artists and nature scientists, consisting of Tiit Hunt, Tõnu Talpsep, Heiko Kruusi, Jaan Künnap, Enel Lepik and Urmas Tartes.

Animal Portraits, first place. Source: Aare Udras

View the gallery linked to the article above to see all 14 winners of the yearly contest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!