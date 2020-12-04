news

Gallery: Exhibition of Syrian urban views carved from Aleppo soap ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
20 photos
News

On December 4, the Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center in Telliskivi Creative City opened an exhibition called "Home and Peace" with depictions of ruined buildings in Syria crafted out of Aleppo soap.

The author of the soap sculptures is Emmanuel Tussore, who in recent years has explored in depth the issue of war and destruction through the lens of civilization and humanistic thought. 

Tussore carved ruins of buildings and whole neighbourhoods that have been razed to the ground by bombings out of Aleppo soap, refering to scenes in Syria as well as reflections of more universal concerns.

Tussore's carvings enter into dialogue with shattered cityscapes on the images of Russian photographers Anton Ivanov and Alexander Vasilyev's project "Wish us peace".

The images focus is ordinary people's daily life as they try to carry on despite the presence of war and danger. As many Syrians have been forced to leave their homes to find refuge and a new home somewhere else, this nation today is associated primarily with refugees and related issues, the Documentary Photo Center's webpage writes.

"Home and Peace" will be available until Debruary 28 2021. Read more on the exhibition here.

Curators for the exhibition are Kristel Lau and Toomas Järvet, Liisa Kivimäe is assistant curator.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:02

Virgin Mary chapel opened in Tallinn

18:34

Global Estonian Report: November 30-December 6

18:08

Additional ambulance brigade to operate in Ida-Viru County

17:41

Gallery: Exhibition of Syrian urban views carved from Aleppo soap

17:13

Freight transport down 30 percent in first half of 2020

16:46

Supreme Court rules Laagna tee fatal crash driver remain incarcerated

16:16

Tartu County approaching Harju in COVID-19 rates

16:11

Opinion: Ida-Viru County life preserver needs to be greater in diameter

15:44

Government approves Ida-Viru restriction tightening as COVID-19 rates soar

15:16

Administrative courts have received three mask-wearing complaints

14:42

WRC Monza: Tänak fifth after three stages, Neuville out after crash Updated

14:34

Extensive COVID-19 spread in Ida-Viru stems from sports club

13:56

Health Board: Babies contracting coronavirus often do so from mother

13:28

Social affairs ministry setting up gambling addiction center

13:03

Nightclub manager: Nightlife is beset with problems

12:39

Prime minister in isolation following coronavirus contact

12:28

Kaupo Meiel: Twin Christmas trees of faction

12:02

IT entrepreneur: Doubts over e-voting reliability is political issue

11:27

Profession representatives aim to be on priority vaccination list

10:51

Advent mail boxes opened for Saaremaa's Christmas wishes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: