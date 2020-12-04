Gallery: Exhibition of Syrian urban views carved from Aleppo soap

On December 4, the Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center in Telliskivi Creative City opened an exhibition called "Home and Peace" with depictions of ruined buildings in Syria crafted out of Aleppo soap.

The author of the soap sculptures is Emmanuel Tussore, who in recent years has explored in depth the issue of war and destruction through the lens of civilization and humanistic thought.

Tussore carved ruins of buildings and whole neighbourhoods that have been razed to the ground by bombings out of Aleppo soap, refering to scenes in Syria as well as reflections of more universal concerns.

Tussore's carvings enter into dialogue with shattered cityscapes on the images of Russian photographers Anton Ivanov and Alexander Vasilyev's project "Wish us peace".

The images focus is ordinary people's daily life as they try to carry on despite the presence of war and danger. As many Syrians have been forced to leave their homes to find refuge and a new home somewhere else, this nation today is associated primarily with refugees and related issues, the Documentary Photo Center's webpage writes.

"Home and Peace" will be available until Debruary 28 2021. Read more on the exhibition here.

Curators for the exhibition are Kristel Lau and Toomas Järvet, Liisa Kivimäe is assistant curator.

--

