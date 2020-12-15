Gallery: Exhibition introducing Estonian design opened at ETDM

On December 10, a permanent display of Estonian design was opened at the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design (ETDM).

The largest permanent exhibition of Estonian design to date, "Introduction to Estonian Design", holds almost 500 objects, designs or photographs from more than 200 designers or companies.

Kai Lobjakas, curator of the exhibition, said: "The aim of this exhibition is to provide an overview of the layers, characteristics and variety in Estonia design, by highlighting a small selection of examples that at different times and for different reasons have shaped the local design scene, either under the name of applied art, industrial art or design."

The exhibition includes a project area, which will allow the exhibited topics to be expanded upon through discussions, talks and other formats. Literature introducing Estonian design is also on display at the exhibition.

The Museum of Applied Art and Design is open Wednesday through Sunday at 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information on the exhibition, visit ETDM's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!