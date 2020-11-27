Gallery: 'How to talk about a secret place without betraying it'

On Thursday, November 26, an Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) exhibition called "How to talk about a secret place without betraying it" was opened at Noblessner Shipyard, concluding a two-year EKA creative research grant of Käsmu village.

The exhibition, created in collaboration with artists, anthropologists, folklorists, architects and interior architects, deals with the change and functioning of rural life in modern Estonia through Käsmu village and as a summer resort of Käsmu phenomenon, where batteries have been recharged for centuries and abroad. Important topics are feeling of place, memory and relationship with nature, art portal NOAR wrote.

The exhibition set up at Noblessner Shipyard has paintings, graphics, installations, videos and photos from 19 authors, many of whom are related to Käsmu and based on autobiographical facts in their works.

The second part of the work has grown out of the summer internship in Käsmu and interviews with local residents. Several works document the Soviet-era Käsmu moves of Moscow's conceptualists, who later became world-famous.

The exhibition was curated by associate professor of Graphic Arts Eve Kase and Elo-Hanna Seljamaa and the exhibition will be available until December 10.

Designers of the exhibition were Delija Thakur (project manager), Veera Gontšugova, Triin Kampus, Anni Kõrvemaa, Eeros Lees, Anna Aurelia Minev, Grete Liis Nagelmann, Viktoria Ugur, Maria Uiboaid, Linda Zupping, with Anna Kaarma doing the graphic design.

Participants of the project are as follows: Eero Alev, Ann Marie Ansper, Anni Kagovere, Anna Kaarma, Eve Kask, Sidney Lepp, Ingrid Nielsen, Mark Antonius Puhkan, Hildegard Reimann, Lev Rubinštein, Edmund August Friedrich Russow, Elo-Hanna Seljamaa, Ilja Sundelevitš, Mari-Liis Sõrg, Liisa Tammert, Kelli Valk, Mart Veelmaa, Liis-Marleen Verilaskja.

