Gallery: Two exhibitions opened in Tallinn for Sirp's 80th anniversary

On October 9, cultural newspaper Sirp celebrated it's 80 anniversary marking the publication of the first copy. To celebrate, two exhibitions were opened in Tallinn.

In the underpass close the Baltic station (Baltijaam), an exhibition "Hulgad" was opened, which reflects the relationship between culture and crowds, and more specifically, the cultural newspaper's relationship with crowds.

In cooperation between Sirp and the Estonia Arts Academy, students created new artworks based on the designs and archive photos of the last 80 years. The author of the exhibition "Hulgad" is Aimur Takk.

At the outside gallery of the Telliskivi Creative City, a photography exhibition "Tõsted" also open, which is curated by Anneli Porri.

Culture always has two faces, besides the art work, there is the face of the creator. Piia Ruber has photographed people for Sirp since 1997, who's creations or thoughts have been reported or criticized by the newspaper. The choice of portraits has been made from the photos of the last 14 years.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

