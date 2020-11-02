news

Gallery: Exhibit for Venice Architecture Biennale opened in eight cities

On Saturday, exhibitions were opened simultaneously in eight Estonian cities for next year's Architecture Biennale in Venice.

"Plats! Väärikas kahanemine. 8 linna" focuses on improving the quality of life in cities decreasing in size. The exhibitions were opened in Tõrva, Põlva, Valga, Rapla, Võru, Kuressaare, Elva and Rakvere. The city squares of these eight cities were developed in the architecture program "Hea avalik ruum" ("Good public space") for Estonia's 100th anniversary celebrations in 2017 and will represent Estonia in the bi-annual international architecture exhibition in Venice in 2021.

In addition to the opened exhibitions, tours of the cities will also be conducted to present the city square architecture. Many cities have also created a separate programme with performances set to take place through November.

The exhibition authors, Jiri Tintera, Kalle Vellevoog, Garri Raagmaa, Martin Pedanik and Paulina Pähn, said the reasons for population decline are global, but consequences are local. One of the ways to battle population decline is to focus on improving quality of life and place conciousness and identity.

A quality city space has a critical role in the battle and cities and architects can do a lot for people, according to the authors. The eight exhibitions help acknowledge the opportunities and responsibilities of architects in their fight for living environment quality.

Exhibitions are open:

  • Rapla kultuurikeskus Rütman galerii: October 31 - November 15
  • Võru city square: October 31 - November 20
  • Valga city square: October 31 - November 14
  • Tõrva city square: October 31 - November 29
  • Põlva city square: October 31 - November 29
  • Kuressaare Kultuurikeskus: October 31 - November 12
  • Elva city square: October 31 - December 31
  • Rakvere Pikk tänav square: October 31 - November 15

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

