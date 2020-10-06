Gallery: Sculpture dedicated to famous stray dog ​​unveiled in Tallinn

A sculpture dedicated to a stray dog and all other street animals was unveiled in front of the Arsenal Center in Tallinn on Sunday, which was also World Animal Day.

For the residents of Kalamaja and Sitsi, ​​stray dog Žorik was a local legend who touched many hearts.

At the opening, among the guests of honor were Irina Mintšenkova, Aleksander Gribov and Viktoria Ger who took care of Žorik until he died and now look after other stray animals. Several dogs were also present at the ceremony.

The memorial was completed by the sculptor Kain Rezev of Skulptuurikoda OÜ and it was funded by donations from 61 people. Some of the funding was also given by Loomapäästegrupp MTÜ, Arsenal keskus and the initiator of the idea Heiki Valner.

