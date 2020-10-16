Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center

"What do you want to be when you grow up?" - a question photographer Vincent Tremeau has asked close to 1,000 children over the last six years. The answeres have been captured with many of them now up in Juhan Kuusi Dokfoto Center-Gallery.

The first picture of the series depicts a small African girl who dreams of becoming a nurse.

Tremeau told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday: "We were in a closed space where the children could not get out because it was too dangerous for them to get out from that space. This is how I started thinking: so, what do you want to do when you grow up and let's play a game. Let's make this activity a fun activity and I thought: try and find anything around you that would represent what you want to become in the future."

This led the crisis photographer to develop a series involving childrens' dreams in Mali, Congo, the Central African Republic, Iraq and anywhere else Tremeau's job took him. The artist said dreams are a reflection of the environment around.

For example, four of the five boys in Congo represented in the exhibition wanted to be soldiers. A child, who was the lone survivor in a family ravaged by ebola, dreamt of becoming a doctor. A small child, cut off from the rest of the world in a refugee camp in Chad, wanted to become an IT specialist to again be connected to the world.

"Khadijah came with a chalkboard, representing that sign that we all know (the Apple logo - ed.) that she drew on the chalkboard, saying this is a computer because I want to be an IT engineer. Chad is one of the countries where people have the least access to Internet in the world."

The photographer also has a dream: find the same children in ten years to see if their dreams have become reality.

The exhibition is called "One Day I Will" and will be available until November 22 at Juhan Kuusi Dokfoto Center-Gallery.

--

