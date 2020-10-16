news

Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
34 photos
News

"What do you want to be when you grow up?" - a question photographer Vincent Tremeau has asked close to 1,000 children over the last six years. The answeres have been captured with many of them now up in Juhan Kuusi Dokfoto Center-Gallery.

The first picture of the series depicts a small African girl who dreams of becoming a nurse.

Tremeau told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday: "We were in a closed space where the children could not get out because it was too dangerous for them to get out from that space. This is how I started thinking: so, what do you want to do when you grow up and let's play a game. Let's make this activity a fun activity and I thought: try and find anything around you that would represent what you want to become in the future."

This led the crisis photographer to develop a series involving childrens' dreams in Mali, Congo, the Central African Republic, Iraq and anywhere else Tremeau's job took him. The artist said dreams are a reflection of the environment around.

For example, four of the five boys in Congo represented in the exhibition wanted to be soldiers. A child, who was the lone survivor in a family ravaged by ebola, dreamt of becoming a doctor. A small child, cut off from the rest of the world in a refugee camp in Chad, wanted to become an IT specialist to again be connected to the world.

"Khadijah came with a chalkboard, representing that sign that we all know (the Apple logo - ed.) that she drew on the chalkboard, saying this is a computer because I want to be an IT engineer. Chad is one of the countries where people have the least access to Internet in the world."

The photographer also has a dream: find the same children in ten years to see if their dreams have become reality.

The exhibition is called "One Day I Will" and will be available until November 22 at Juhan Kuusi Dokfoto Center-Gallery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

Taavi Rõivas: I have climbed my political peaks

16:25

Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out

16:00

During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h

15:47

Visually impaired struggle to move around in Estonia's cities

15:10

Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center

14:42

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

14:20

Former Danske Bank building sold to BigBank

14:01

Construction of Risti wind farm questioned by local municipality

13:30

Tarmo Soomere: R&D funding hitting 1 percent of GDP start of a new era

13:07

Data Protection Inspectorate: local governments cover for officials

12:45

Gallery: 1,136 young people start conscript service in October

12:14

Third free food distribution cupboard opens in Tartu

11:40

Huawei asks government to review communications networks regulation

11:13

Jõks: Estonia's liberal attitude towards fighting coronavirus is effective

10:54

Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:42

Weather: Cold temperatures will remain through weekend and next week

10:11

Experts: Tartu-Tallinn track should be straightened before electrification

09:38

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus currently second in Budapest

09:06

Physicians Association: No idea where this year's flu vaccine has gone

08:33

Tallinn will not hold traditional Christmas market in 2020

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: