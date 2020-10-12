Gallery: Opening performance of Jazzkaar festival

On Friday (October 9) jazz festival Jazzkaar was opened by a performance from singer-songwriter Vaiko Eplik and composer Kristjan Randalu.

The two musicians celebrated the tenth anniversary of their musical encounter and the release of album "Kooskõla". Songs from the musicians' albums were played in front of a live audience.

Jazzkaar festival is a week-long festival from October 9-15. Musicians from 28 countries will perform across Estonia with close to 100 events taking place in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Viljandi.

Along with ticketed events, free concerts and events will also take place. More information on the festival is available here, on Jazzkaar's webpage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!