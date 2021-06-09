Youth jazz band Stepsel release new single

With summer already here and lock-down ending, music venues of all kinds are starting to open up properly in Estonia, though they would be nothing without the musicians to perform in them. Luckily, it seems Estonia's musical future is assured, certainly in the jazz genre, as a new band formed of schoolchildren, who have just released their own new single, proves.

Stepsel is an ensemble made up of for school students, and which cultivates Estonian-language jazz. Stepsel's music is an eclectic mixture of jazz and alternative pop.

The new release is named "Pusle," which can be viewed in the video clip below and was performed at the noted Tallinn jazz venue Philly Joe's.

"Pusle" is one endless controversy, quarrel and addiction, which attracts people. The urge to win and to reach the end is so great that all of the sadness and anger which accompanies it is irrelevant, the band says.

Stepsel is, among youth bands, a creator in its own way, since there are very few school-aged jazz bands. Summer is starting, and the school break is going to be dedicated to creating an album. The new creation starts with a thought, a feeling a problem – whose solution will be reached at the story's end.

Stepsel consists of four members: Kirte-Lee Keskel (vocals), Madis Sikk (piano), Marten Joonas Ruut (bass) and Andero Tõniste (drums).

