Gallery: Tallinn record stores celebrate Record Store Day

The international Record Store Day is celebrated on June 12 this year. Saturday also saw the presentation of Röövel ÖÖbik's vinyl LP "Ringrada." Several Tallinn record stores joined in the celebrations.

The international Record Store Day has been celebrated since 2007 and usually sees artists release new or remastered material that hit the shelves on the day.

Estonian record stores that participate in the campaign include Terminal, Biit Me, World Clinic, Rockroad and Viljandi Plaadimees.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

