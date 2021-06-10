Lauri Kaunissaare becomes culture ministry theater advisor

Laur Kaunissaare. Source: Tiit Ojasoo
Producer and playwright Laur Kaunissaare will start as the new theater advisor of the Ministry of Culture. One of the most important tasks is to prepare the amendment of the Performing Arts Institutions Act.

"Laur Kaunissaare's extensive knowledge and long-term experience in the field of performing arts gave him a strong position in the competition. The field of work is wide ahead," Taaniel Raudsepp, undersecretary of arts of the Ministry of Culture, said.

In addition to day-to-day current issues, the task of the theater advisor is to prepare for the introduction of the new Performing Arts Institutions Act to the Riigikogu later this year, so that the organization and financing of the theater field can reach today after long discussions.

Kaunissaare has a degree in directing from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater School of Performing Arts, and has studied in both Germany and Great Britain. He worked as a playwright at the Tallinn City Theater and the Kanuti Guild Hall and Theater NO99. In addition to producing play and playwrights, his creative work has also included consulting and translation work, and organizing festivals. He has been a lecturer in a university.

"The Estonian theater landscape is exceptionally rich. Work experience both in institutional theater and in free troupes has given me a direct understanding of the specifics and development opportunities of both," Kaunissaare said.

"We need to develop solutions to encourage greater artistic risk-taking and innovation in theaters, to increase the international reach of performing artists, but also to attract more young people to the theater," he added.

Kaunissaare will start working as a theater adviser at the Ministry of Culture on June 28.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Lauri Kaunissaare becomes culture ministry theater advisor

