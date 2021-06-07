Retro festival We Love The 90s to take place in July, Scooter to headline

Scooter at a concert in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Retro festival We Love The 90s will make its return this July and there are enough performers for three days at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

The first day of the festival, June 29, will see a festival of millennium music calle the "We Love The Millenium" and the performers are Cascada, Sash!, Groove Coverage and Sylver.

On June 30, Scooter will perform in its first official concert since the coronavirus pandemic as part of a world tour.

June 31 will cap off the 90s music festival with a program called "We Love The 90s". Sin with Sebastian, Ice MC, Alexia and Londonbeat will perform.

According to head organizer Sten-Erik Jantson, the event has been given a green light. "The use of the coronavirus digital certificate allows events to be held for up to 9,000 people," he said.

To ensure safety, only people who have recovered from COVID-19, have been inoculated for COVID-19, have tested negative in the previous 72 hours or have given a negative rapid test on location are allowed in. The guest must pay for their own rapid test.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

