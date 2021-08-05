Yle: Woman killed in Turku e-scooter accident

A young woman in the western Finnish city of Turku died after a collision involving an e-scooter and a bus, the English-language page of public broadcaster Yle reports.

The accident occurred Wednesday morning in the city center, and the woman is reported to have died at the scene, Yle reports.

While Finnish police say they cannot provide any more information to the media due to the ongoing investigation, they say they are investigating it as a suspected case of negligent homicide and the endangerment of traffic safety, and are in the process of establishing the circumstances.

Yle's news in Finnish states that the scooter involved was a rental model, rather than a privately-owned one.

The accident is reportedly the first fatality involving an e-scooter in Finland. Last year an e-scooter rider was killed in an accident in Tartu.

