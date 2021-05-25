70 free parking lots for scooters will be created in Tallinn City Center

Bolt electric scooters parked outside of Tallinn Bus Station.
Additional free bike and scooter parking lots will be created in Tallinn City Center to encourage people to travel without cars and remove scooters from the street.

Tallinn Transport Department will create 70 electric bicycle parking facilities in the city centre where it will be possible to store 1380 bicycles.

Parking spaces for electric scooters will be created partly at the expense of paid parking spaces for cars. In the future, scooter racks will also be created in the Pargi ja Reisi (Park and Travel) car parks and, if necessary, the number of parking spaces can be increased to 3,000.

The new arrangement encourages users to place electric scooters in secure storage removing them from the street.

Entrepreneurs will no longer be obliged to collect electric scooters from the city space by 11 p.m., which will enable people to ride home at night, if need be. The changes have been prepared together with companies offering electric rental scooters and district governments.

Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov said the city and entrepreneurs found that this year the scooter rental service could be organized differently.

"We agree that cycling, including light traffic, should be developed and encouraged, as it will help to improve both road safety and public health and reduce congestion. Free parking spaces make it easier to get around the city on electric scooters and help to better organize the service," said Novikov.

"Therefore, we offer the opportunity for interested companies to join the cooperation agreement organizing scooter parking and service. We want to prescribe fewer regulations and cooperate with them, and so far, the feedback from entrepreneurs on these changes and solutions has been positive."

Editor: Helen Wright

