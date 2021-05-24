31 scooter accidents registered so far this year, 32 injured

Thirty-one accidents involving scooters have taken place in Estonia this year with the majority occurring in Tallinn and Harju County. ERR News republishes the rules for driving a scooter.

Since the scooters returned to city streets two months ago, 31 scooter accidents have been registered and 32 people have reported injuries.

There have been 24 accidents in Harju County and six in Ida-Viru County. The youngest victim was 8 years old and the oldest was 63 years old.

This year electric scooter use is regulated under the traffic law and so the police have been counting how many accidents have occurred since January when the law was amended, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Hannes Kullamäe, head of the Traffic Supervision Center of the Northern Prefecture, mentioned dangerous behavior such as two people often riding on one scooter or while drunk.

"Of course, when we see such violations, we react to them," Kullamäe said.

He said accidents occur when people lose control of their scooter and drive too fast, fail to break in time or do not check the traffic around them. Most accidents occur in the City Center where there are few bike or light traffic lanes.

To alleviate the situation, Tallinn is planning to install 16 kilometers of temporary paths for cyclists and light motorists this summer.

Rules for riding a light scooter or electric scooter:

- Do not drive after drinking alcohol

- Two people should not ride one vehicle at one time

- Drive on the sidewalk, not the road

- Children under 16 must wear a helmet

- The speed limit is 25 km/h

Safety requirements when riding a light scooter or electric scooter:

- Pass pedestrians with a safe distance and steady speed

- Do not leave the vehice in the middle of the sidewalk

