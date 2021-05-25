Survey: Estonian drivers bothered more by slow drivers than speeding

Estonian drivers are more bothered by fellow road users that drive slow than those that exceed the speed limit, a survey conducted by If Insurance (If Kindlustus) shows.

Estonian drivers are most bothered by drivers that suddenly switch lanes in front of them - an action that disturbs 66 percent of Estonian drivers. Half of the respondents are angry at other drivers who suddenly brake unexpectedly or drive too slow. Therefore, half of Estonian drivers are bothered strongly by everything that stops them from driving on their desired trajectory and speed, the survey shows.

At the same time, speeding does not bother Estonians as much - only 28 percent of drivers feel bothered when someone is driving faster than allowed and 26 percent feel bothered when someone accelerates too suddenly.

If Insurance expert group head Marion Meius commented on the results and said that if drivers tolerate speeding, but not slower speeds, it could lead to more accidents.

"Luckily, as it turned out, more than half of our drivers do not like it when others use mobile phones while driving. 56 percent of drivers responded so. It is truly a distracting activity that can endanger the lives of the driver and other road users," Meius said.

The survey also shows that 45 percent of drivers responded that they get mad when they turn their turn signals on, but are not allowed to switch lanes by other drivers in congested traffic. "At the same time, it turned out that 46 percent are mad if someone wants to turn on their lane, even if they turn on their blinkers. It shows rather clearly that nearly half of the drivers sense that fellow road users obstruct their path when changing lanes," Meius added.

A similar survey conducted last summer showed that 22 percent of drivers use a dashboard camera and 34 percent said then that they would use one at some point.

"Fortunately, it now happens quite often that the police are sent dashboard cam footage of dangerous situations caused by road rage and that has actually helped the police call these people to order. Drivers who interfere with other drivers, cause them to brake or change lanes will be held responsible. Even if speeding cannot be prosecuted based on footage, it is possible for illegal driving and intentionally endangering other road users. A dash cam is certainly a measure that can bring light to actions in traffic and can be used to discipline drivers," Meius noted.

The survey was also conducted in Latvia and Lithuania and results show that Latvians are least bothered by speeding - 23 percent of drivers there feel bothered if someone exceeds the speed limit, the respective indicator in Estonia is 28 percent and 34 percent in Lithuania. At the same time, Latvian drivers are most bothered by someone driving slower than the speed limit - 56 percent responded so, 50 percent responded so in Estonia and 45 percent in Lithuania.

