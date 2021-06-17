Three hospitalized after road accident involving British Army vehicle

Pärnu Hospital, where the truck driver involved in Wednesday morning's accident has been taken. Source: ERR
Three people were injured in a road traffic accident involving a British Army vehicle which crossed over into the oncoming traffic lane on a highway in central Estonia Wednesday.

The accident, which BNS described as severe, occurred at just after 10.00 a.m. Wednesday on the Pärnu-Rakvere road, in the vicinity of the village of Jändja, Järva County, about 100 km south of Tallinn.

A British Army Land Rover heading northbound left its lane and veered into the oncoming traffic lane, BNS reports, colliding with a Mercedes-Benz truck heading in the opposite direction.

The Land Rover left the road, rolling several times and ending up a ditch, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says.

Both the driver of the Land Rover, a 30-year-old male, and the truck driver, a 41-year-old male, were hospitalized, along with a 31-year-old male who was a passenger in the Land Rover, BNS reports.

The two army personnel were taken to Järva County Hospital in Paide, the truck driver to Pärnu Hospital.

The current condition of all three has not been reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

