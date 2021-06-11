Driving penalty points system sent to government for consideration

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Traffic in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs wants to introduce a driving penalty point system that would see drivers lose their licenses if they collect enough points. The plans have been sent to the government for consideration.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said Estonia has reached a plateau in road safety and it is necessary to introduce new measures. 

"In the last three years, the number of road deaths has remained the same, the number of injuries has not decreased for 10 years. The cause of serious traffic accidents is mostly repeating offenders. Every accident is preventable and the state must do everything to navigate this," said Aas.

Between 2014-2018, repeat offenders were also almost five times more likely to be involved in road accidents involving human casualties.

According to the initial timetable, the point system should be completed by 2025 at the latest.

Different traffic offenses, such as speeding or driving over the alcohol limit, would be linked to a certain number of points and when the limit is reached this would result in a license being revoked or suspended. There will be three levels according to the seriousness of the offense and the length of time points are valid for is linked to drivers' behavior.

Drivers who agree to participate in a training or rehabilitation program to improve their knowledge would also be able to reduce their number of points.

If the driver does not change his behavior and the penalty limit is reached for the first time, their right to drive will be suspended. If they want to restore their license, they must undergo additional training at a driving school and pass a theory exam at the Transport Board. In case of repeated suspension of the right to drive, a psychological assessment must also be undertaken.

Initially, the point system will not include fines for speed cameras, as they relate to the vehicle and not to the person. If a legal solution is found to personalize the violations, they would be added to the penalty point system.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:48

Epp Mäe finishes second in final pre-Olympic tournament

12:22

Tax take rises nearly 15 percent in April 2021 compared with previous year

11:52

Interior minister: My worldview is that of a policeman

11:24

Driving penalty points system sent to government for consideration

10:47

Tallinn won't start losing high school facilities to state high schools

10:39

Health Board: 54 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

Kristi Raik: Covid showed that states can be very egotistical

10:16

Eesti Gaas mulling over possible fall price hike

09:49

AK: Milrem trials newest generation robotic armored system

09:24

Number of abortions continued to fall in 2020

08:51

Parking tickets from nearby countries will soon find their Estonian owners

08:34

Prime minister issues open appeal to Finnish counterpart over entry bar

08:19

Estonia lifts Baltic Cup trophy after 83-year wait

10.06

Statistics: Unemployment drops to 8 percent between April and May

10.06

Tallinn Airport summer destinations little over half pre-pandemic figure

10.06

Survey: Some improvements in displaced persons' conditions in Estonia

10.06

Gallery: Riigikogu hangs portrait of Henn Põlluaas in speakers' gallery

10.06

Contagious avian influenza virus found Tallinn Zoo bird

10.06

Tallinn removes pipe barriers from city streets

10.06

Epp Mäe on form in final pre-olympics tournament

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: