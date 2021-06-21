Police officer injured after dangerous driver's central Tallinn rampage

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
PPA officer's high-vis vest. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

A police officer was hospitalized with injuries in Tallinn Sunday after efforts to intercept a vehicle whose driver is suspected to have been high on drugs led to a police vehicle being rammed.

The driver has been detained after the incident, which took place on Suurtüki and Põhja pst., in central Tallinn, late afternoon Sunday.

The 30-year-old Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) operative was taken to hospital as a precaution, though his injuries are not reported to have been serious.

PPA spokesperson Veiko Randlaine thanked the public for drawing his authority's attention to the driver, who had been driving erratically through the city center in the minutes leading up to the incident.

"The police are greatly aided by attentive people who inform us about drivers with suspicious or even dangerous driving styles," Randlaine said.

"In this case, caring fellow road users helped to extract from behind the wheel an unpredictable driver, who posed a serious risk to others with his behavior. We also wish our good colleague a speedy recovery," he went on.

A member of the public had alerted the PPA by dialing 112 at a little after 5.40 p.m. Sunday, reporting that a young man was driving a Chrysler passenger car in an erratic manner, along Reidi tee.

While the driver subsequently stopped their vehicle, and seemed to have nodded off while still sitting behind the wheel of the stationary vehicle, the caller reported, he came round once the member of the public approached the car, taking off towards the city center, with another member of the public in pursuit, in their own vehicle.

BNS describes the PPA resources deployed over the incident as "extensive", and the driver ignored a PPA signal to pull over, on Mere pst.

The PPA vehicle pulled in front of the Chrysler on Suurtüki and Põhja pst, at around 5:55 p.m., which is when the ramming incident happened.

The car then finally halted, and a 27-year-old man was detained and taken away, on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:09

Police officer injured after dangerous driver's central Tallinn rampage

13:30

Riigikogu parties looking for solution to filibustering

12:56

Isamaa leader: No fear about EKRE ahead of local elections

12:07

Child suicides reached record levels last year

11:12

UK paper: Tallinn online gaming firm one of several exploiting loopholes

10:53

Health Board: 12 new COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:30

Record 70,000-plus COVID-19 vaccinations issued in Estonia last week

09:52

Statistics: Producer price index rises 8.4 percent on year to May

09:11

AK: Church bells tolled in memory of those passed away due to coronavirus

08:32

Temperature records smashed Sunday, weather deteriorating before Jaanipäev

20.06

Sweltering Isamaa board meeting sees Helir-Valdor Seeder reelected leader

20.06

Indrek Kiisler: Infighting will render the green turn an endless nightmare

20.06

'Samost ja Sildam': Supreme Court communications call points to problems

20.06

'Olukorrast riigis': MES loans issued under a lot of pressure

20.06

Aimar Ventsel: Estonian interests in the race for the Arctic

20.06

Gallery: Construction work on 19th century museum finished in Paide

20.06

Day brings 25 Covid cases

20.06

Young Estonians create surplus materials online marketplace

20.06

Lutheran World Federation elects Estonian as new secretary general

20.06

Weather service issues major fire risk warning

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: