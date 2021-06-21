Police officer injured after dangerous driver's central Tallinn rampage

A police officer was hospitalized with injuries in Tallinn Sunday after efforts to intercept a vehicle whose driver is suspected to have been high on drugs led to a police vehicle being rammed.

The driver has been detained after the incident, which took place on Suurtüki and Põhja pst., in central Tallinn, late afternoon Sunday.

The 30-year-old Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) operative was taken to hospital as a precaution, though his injuries are not reported to have been serious.

PPA spokesperson Veiko Randlaine thanked the public for drawing his authority's attention to the driver, who had been driving erratically through the city center in the minutes leading up to the incident.

"The police are greatly aided by attentive people who inform us about drivers with suspicious or even dangerous driving styles," Randlaine said.

"In this case, caring fellow road users helped to extract from behind the wheel an unpredictable driver, who posed a serious risk to others with his behavior. We also wish our good colleague a speedy recovery," he went on.

A member of the public had alerted the PPA by dialing 112 at a little after 5.40 p.m. Sunday, reporting that a young man was driving a Chrysler passenger car in an erratic manner, along Reidi tee.

While the driver subsequently stopped their vehicle, and seemed to have nodded off while still sitting behind the wheel of the stationary vehicle, the caller reported, he came round once the member of the public approached the car, taking off towards the city center, with another member of the public in pursuit, in their own vehicle.

BNS describes the PPA resources deployed over the incident as "extensive", and the driver ignored a PPA signal to pull over, on Mere pst.

The PPA vehicle pulled in front of the Chrysler on Suurtüki and Põhja pst, at around 5:55 p.m., which is when the ramming incident happened.

The car then finally halted, and a 27-year-old man was detained and taken away, on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics.

