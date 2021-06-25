Child drowns after getting separated from parents

The alarm center (Häirekeskus) received a call at around 5.40 p.m. Thursday, a national holiday, that the boy had become separated from his family while at the seaside harbor village of Kelvingi, and was nowhere to be seen.

Searches were started on both land and sea, involving Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) patrols, a helicopter, boats, coastguard volunteers, dogs and members of the public. The child was found drowned some hours later.

