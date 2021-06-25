Child drowns after getting separated from parents

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Location of Kelvingi, scene of the tragedy, relative to Tallinn. Source: Google Maps
News

A six-year-old boy tragically drowned Thursday, in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn.

The alarm center (Häirekeskus) received a call at around 5.40 p.m. Thursday, a national holiday, that the boy had become separated from his family while at the seaside harbor village of Kelvingi, and was nowhere to be seen.

Searches were started on both land and sea, involving Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) patrols, a helicopter, boats, coastguard volunteers, dogs and members of the public. The child was found drowned some hours later.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:46

European Parliament signs off on €243-billion post-pandemic funds

16:07

MEPs confirm deal on climate neutrality by 2050

14:16

Collegium Musicale and Maria Faust to perform at Copenhagen Jazz Festival

14:06

Kontaveit and Kanepi in opposite halves of 2021 Wimbledon draw

13:32

South Estonia dig casts light on crusader-era wooden fortress

13:29

Over 76,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

12:59

Child drowns after getting separated from parents

12:43

Pärnu Airport to possible be ready for next summer's charter flights

11:54

Dance performance 'Star Swarm' to premiere in Tartu Cathedral ruins

11:20

Health Board: 10 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

11:11

EU-Russia talks fall through for time being, Estonia still concerned

09:56

Study: Journalists in Estonia not shy of adding context to news items

09:34

Official who killed fox cub demands compensation from online commenters

08:53

Tänak fourth after Rally Kenya opening stage

24.06

Kontaveit through to Eastbourne semi-finals

24.06

Kallas wants to know justification behind proposed new EU-Russia summit

24.06

Police see rise in reported incidents over Midsummer holiday

24.06

Estonia to join Valneva covid-19 vaccine pre-purchase agreement

24.06

Vaccination center to open in Narva shopping center

24.06

Health Board: 18 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: