Autonomous hydrogen vehicle to be launched in Estonia

The world's first autonomous hydrogen vehicle has been given permission to drive on Estonian roads from July.

The Estonian autonomous vehicle manufacturer Auve Tech and the University of Tartu have developed the vehcile which has now passed the Estonian Road Administration test and will be allowed to drive on public roads from july 5.

The shuttle bus vehicle seats six passengers and is aimed at enhancing the last-mile transportation.

It operates with the help of low-temperature hydrogen fuel cells developed in the University of Tartu.

The shuttle is self-driving but can be controlled by teleoperation from a distant control center.

Johannes Mossov, the CEO of Auve Tech says the hydrogen vehicle is an environmentally friendly alternative for personal vehicles: "The hydrogen created by the fuel cells functions as a power source in the vehicle and the only by-products are vaporised water and heat. The fast charging of the vehicle allows more working hours for the vehicle, increasing the efficiency and introducing a way to integrate autonomous transportation to our everyday lives."

An illustrative photo of Auve Tech's autonomous vehicle is shown above. The hydrogen vehicle will be showcased for the first time in public in Tartu on July 5.

