Autonomous hydrogen vehicle to be launched in Estonia

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Auve Tech's autonomous vehicle. Source: Auve Tech
news

The world's first autonomous hydrogen vehicle has been given permission to drive on Estonian roads from July.

The Estonian autonomous vehicle manufacturer Auve Tech and the University of Tartu have developed the vehcile which has now passed the Estonian Road Administration test and will be allowed to drive on public roads from july 5.  

The shuttle bus vehicle seats six passengers and is aimed at enhancing the last-mile transportation.

It operates with the help of low-temperature hydrogen fuel cells developed in the University of Tartu.

The shuttle is self-driving but can be controlled by teleoperation from a distant control center.

Johannes Mossov, the CEO of Auve Tech says the hydrogen vehicle is an environmentally friendly alternative for personal vehicles: "The hydrogen created by the fuel cells functions as a power source in the vehicle and the only by-products are vaporised water and heat. The fast charging of the vehicle allows more working hours for the vehicle, increasing the efficiency and introducing a way to integrate autonomous transportation to our everyday lives."

An illustrative photo of Auve Tech's autonomous vehicle is shown above. The hydrogen vehicle will be showcased for the first time in public in Tartu on July 5.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:11

State Secretary on the coronavirus crisis: We came to the precipice

17:46

Tallinn mayor concerned over drop in vaccination numbers

17:14

12-15-year-olds can be registered for covid vaccinations from Thursday

16:51

Autonomous hydrogen vehicle to be launched in Estonia

16:14

Global Estonian Report: June 16 – 23

15:44

World-famous Red Arrows giving Victory Day fly-past over Tallinn, Paide

15:16

Delta strain coronavirus cases have doubled in 10 days

14:43

Guardian picks Estonian documentary to list of best theater documentaries

14:41

News agency: Finland opening borders to work commuters next week Updated

14:11

NATO cyclists to cover over 1,000 km in week-long Estonia tour

13:58

Russian jets breach Estonian airspace

13:18

Perling and Seeder debate party future ahead of Isamaa chairman elections

12:56

Former Port of Tallinn head Allan Kiil dies after serious illness

12:02

Central Bank revises 2021 growth forecast upward, to at least 5.3 percent

11:35

Legal experts spot problem with ABIS cross-use of data bill

11:30

Prime minister faces no-confidence vote on Wednesday afternoon

10:57

August's Tallinn Old Town Days itinerary unveiled

10:52

Health Board: 59 new coronavirus cases

10:23

Construction of new Pärnu bridge to start in autumn

09:54

LSM: Latvia eases non-essential travel entry restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: