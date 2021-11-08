Autonomous bus created in Estonia involved in minor collision in Finland

A minor collision occurred in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday morning that saw a manually controlled autonomous bus created by Estonian company Auve Tech scratch a car parked on the side of the road due to a human error by a security operator.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the bus will return to traffic by the end of the week.

"The incident occurred when the bus was passing a garbage truck as an operator from our Finnish partner company took over control of the bus manually," CEO of Auve Tech Johannes Mossov said. "This was a human error by an experienced operator, but we'll nonetheless conduct a thorough analysis of the incident together with our partners."

The autonomous buses produced by Auve Tech service residents in Helsinki's Vuosaari city district from September through November to bring people from train and bus stations to their homes.

The vehicle is powered by low-temperature hydrogen cells, which were developed at the University of Tartu and which produce energy from hydrogen right inside Auve Tech's self-driving shuttle. Seating up to six passengers, it is primarily aimed at enhancing last-mile transportation. More than 50 University of Tartu students were involved in the hydrogen shuttle project.

A self-driving buses in Tallinn's Ülemiste designed by Auve Tech. Source: Auve Tech.

