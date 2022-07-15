Mustamäe district of Tallinn gets self-driving bus

News
A self-driving bus (photo is illustrative).
A self-driving bus (photo is illustrative). Source: Auve Tech.
News

From Friday, a driverless bus will be available for public travel, free of charge, in the Tallinn district of Mustamäe.

The self-driving bus will remain in operation until September 14 and will operate a route delineated by the main thoroughfares of Mustamäe tee, Tammsaare tee and Ehitajate tee.

A residential district, Mustamäe is no stranger to cutting edge tech, with Taltech University and the Tehnopol Science Park located in the area, which is also celebrating its 60th anniversary as a built-up suburb, Mustamäe District Elder Lauri Laats (Center) said .

Laats said: "I am delighted that the self-driving bus project is to reach the streets of Mustamäe. Hopefully the pilot project will be a success and will bring us a self-driving bus for a longer period of time in the near future."

Route taken by the Mustamäe driverless bus, June 15-September 14 inclusive. Source: Tallinn City Government

"Since Mustamäe is a compact district, the shuttle is able to cover the habitual routes of quite a large number of people on a short route," Laats added, according to a Tallinn city government press release.

The self-driving bus seats eight and is schedule to run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays to Sundays inclusive, at approximately 25-minute intervals.

The 2km, pre-programmed route passes residential buildings, shopping centers and other amenities (see map below).

Route taken by the Mustamäe driverless bus, June 15-September 14 inclusive. Source: Tallinn City Government

A human operator is on-board at all times to supervise the buses' performance.

The bus uses sensors to monitor its surroundings and is programmed to brake automatically where needed.

Tallinn residents can use the bus free-of-charge as they do with traditional, human-driven buses, trams and trolleybuses.

The project carried out in cooperation between the Tallinn Transport Department and Auve Tech, an Estonian company developing self driving vehicles.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:49

Ministry: Shops illegally selling scooters that are too fast and powerful

14:43

Lutsar: New global coronavirus wave caused by BA.4, BA.5 variants

14:14

Helme: Economy minister Sikkut punishment for the Estonian people

14:14

EDF commander may see two-year extension to term

13:40

Despite price spike, electric vehicles still several times cheaper to drive

13:34

Samost: This is the shortest coalition agreement in Estonian history

13:22

Mustamäe district of Tallinn gets self-driving bus

13:22

Isamaa ministerial candidates apply to join party

12:51

Major banks have ceased almost all transactions with Russia

12:40

Riigikogu grants Kallas mandate to form new government

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.07

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government Updated

14.07

Who's who: Estonia's proposed new government

14.07

Kallas: EU, Lithuania reached agreement on Kaliningrad sanctions

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

11:34

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia Updated

14.07

Ukraine consul general to Scotland unhappy over Tallink vessel refugee plan Updated

14.07

Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: