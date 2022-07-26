Transport Administration asks for a threefold increase in investment funds

Kaido Padar.
Kaido Padar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Kaido Padar, the former head of the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), told to daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), that the agency is requesting €240 million in state budget investments for the upcoming year, which is a third more than the previous year.

"We suggested a €60 million budget increase compared to the previous year's budget strategy. We accounted for unfinished projects, three additional large projects, and cost increases. In total, we have requested approximately €240 million for road infrastructure investments," Padar said.

The amount of money allocated to road construction ultimately depends on political will, Padar added.

"By August or September, when the investment figures for next year will be announced, it will be clear what happens with road construction. This could turn out to be a disaster," Padar said.

Padar, who retired as director general of the Transport Administration in June and will soon become director of the Tallinn Transport Department, said that while in total, 320 kilometers of key roads need to be built in Estonia, 210 kilometers of projects are underway. The first construction contract that includes the construction price index to keep contractors from going bankrupt due to rapid price increases was also signed during Padar's time.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

