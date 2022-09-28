Transport agency is planning reorganization, job cuts possible

The Estonian Transport Administration is committed to improving its efficiency that may lead to job cuts.

"All major organizations' staff composition is constantly changing to meet market needs and priorities. The transportation administration is no exception, with some staff turnover occurring every month," acting Director General of the Estonian Transport Administration Ele Reiljan, told ERR.

Reiljan explained that the crisis in Ukraine and a reduction in state financing have affected the organization. "For example, the road sector as a whole is contracting and we have to decide which objectives could still be met with the current budget reduction."

This year, the transportation agency will also streamline a number of support services, which should result in more efficient operations:

"Because we are just halfway through these initiatives, not all of the changes have been evaluated or finalized," Reiljan said.

