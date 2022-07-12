Tallinn names new transport chief

Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) elected Kaido Padar, formerly head of the Transport Administration, as its new chairman. He will take up the role on August 3 and earn €7,500 a month.

Padar will have a gross contractual salary of €7,500 per month, no car allowance, and a fixed maximum of one month's salary per year for training expenses. His term will last five years.

From the beginning of 2021 until July 10 this year, Padar headed the Estonian Transport Administration.

His previous roles include chairman of the management board of investment company Eesti Talleks and chairman of the management board of island ferry company TS Laevad.

The TLT is a service establishment for both residents and visitors of the city and this is the mindset to take when going forward, Padar said in a statement.

"The other aspect is operating as a company, which means we need to review our revenue - whether there is a way to generate additional revenue, to generate additional value from existing assets, and to think through how to be more efficient as a company. As a manager, the ideal situation for me to strive for is that everyone employed by the company feels proud of the organization, of their colleagues and of themselves," he said.

Fifty-one people applied for the position.

Last year, Padar was the highest-paid official in Estonia. In comparison, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was third.

