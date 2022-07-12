Tallinn names new transport chief

News
Kaido Padar
Kaido Padar Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) elected Kaido Padar, formerly head of the Transport Administration, as its new chairman. He will take up the role on August 3 and earn €7,500 a month.

Padar will have a gross contractual salary of €7,500 per month, no car allowance, and a fixed maximum of one month's salary per year for training expenses. His term will last five years.

From the beginning of 2021 until July 10 this year, Padar headed the Estonian Transport Administration.

His previous roles include chairman of the management board of investment company Eesti Talleks and chairman of the management board of island ferry company TS Laevad.

The TLT is a service establishment for both residents and visitors of the city and this is the mindset to take when going forward, Padar said in a statement.

"The other aspect is operating as a company, which means we need to review our revenue - whether there is a way to generate additional revenue, to generate additional value from existing assets, and to think through how to be more efficient as a company. As a manager, the ideal situation for me to strive for is that everyone employed by the company feels proud of the organization, of their colleagues and of themselves," he said.

Fifty-one people applied for the position.

Last year, Padar was the highest-paid official in Estonia. In comparison, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was third.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

14:45

Two golds for Estonia's seniors at Euro Basketball Championships in Malaga

14:12

Tallinn names new transport chief

13:46

Eesti Energia ready to implement incoming coalition electricity price plan

13:31

Riigikogu standing committee chairs to be redistributed under new coalition

12:44

Tallinn street art campaign draws attention to impact of climate change

12:16

Rally Estonia 2022: Increase in traffic checks in southern Estonia mid-July

11:49

EU agencies recommend second COVID boosters for elderly, medically at risk

11:16

Fishing lobbyists challenge government over Linnamäe hydroelectric dam

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios Updated

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

09:41

Weather service issues heavy rain warning across Estonia

11.07

Daily: Ex-Reform MP Palling involved in multiple conflicts of interest

09.07

Traffic scheme to change in Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn in July

10:44

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

11.07

Finance minister: Coalition agreement to have €270 million budgetary impact

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: