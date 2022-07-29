Andrei Novikov appointed to TLT board, resigns as Tallinn deputy mayor

News
Then-deputy mayor Andrei Novikov and other city officials riding a new trolley in Tallinn. Fall 2021.
Then-deputy mayor Andrei Novikov and other city officials riding a new trolley in Tallinn. Fall 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The supervisory board of city-owned public transport company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) on Friday appointed Andrei Novikov the third member of TLT's new management board. Novikov is resigning as deputy mayor of Tallinn and will be leaving the Center Party.

Novikov said that he has held various positions in the public sector for 17 years and wants to move on.

"In connection with me being elected board member at TLT, I will also be resigning as deputy mayor of Tallinn as well as leaving the Estonian Center Party," he said. "I will be submitting my resignation to the mayor seeking to be released from service effective mid-August. A more precise time and date will be determined by the end of next week, once the mayor has returned [from a trip abroad]."

Novikov has served as deputy mayor of Tallinn since 2017, where he was responsible for TLT's area of activity. Until now, he was also chairman of TLT's supervisory board.

Involved in scandal that took down previous board

On May 18, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress (link in Estonian) published an expose detailing how TLT CEO Deniss Boroditš and board member Otto Popel had taken several international training trips on the City of Tallinn's dime, including the city paying for their plane tickets, hotels and per diems.

While not one of these trips has been relevant to Tallinn's public transport, Boroditš has nonetheless allowed for these bills — totaling €33,000-35,000 over two years — to be paid for out of TLT's budget, the paper said.

The city fired Boroditš and Popel that same day, with Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) saying that as the two board members' behavior was unacceptable to the city government, the latter could not possibly trust the public transport company's board anymore.

"We cannot trust board members incapable of seeing limits that I believe are obvious," the mayor said.

At the time he was fired, Boroditš was earning a monthly salary of €7,500 as CEO of TLT.

Andrei Novikov (left) pictured together with ex-TLT chief Deniss Boroditš (right) at the premiere of Tallinn's new trolleys in 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Novikov, meanwhile, told ERR at the time that he would not be resigning as deputy mayor, despite having been the one to agree to Boroditš' expenses.

In addition to serving as chair of the TLT's supervisory board at the time, the outgoing deputy mayor was likewise the city official to have concluded contracts with the two ex-board members.

Following the scandal, Tallinn city government opted to update regulations governing TLT board members' salaries and other benefits.

TLT board members' gross monthly salary has been set at €6,400, with an annual cap on training expenses equal to one month's salary and no car allowance.

Novikov will begin work on the TLT board this August. The term of the public transport company's board is set at five years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:09

Estonian expert Mailin Aasmäe to join civilian EU mission to Moldova

16:43

Heritage conservation experts critical of war graves protection removal

16:06

Andrei Novikov appointed to TLT board, resigns as Tallinn deputy mayor

15:37

Estonia to cancel purchase of Valneva COVID vaccine

14:56

Estonia's inflation still highest in Eurozone in July

14:29

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

14:06

Parempoolsed to register political party next month Updated

13:50

Police museum collection gets 86-year-old patrol boat

13:15

Freight company Operail reports €1.6 million loss due to Russian sanctions

12:37

With state help, more than 800 families from Ukraine now renting long term

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.07

Estonia further limits visas for Russians, Belarusians

14:29

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

10:00

Minister: Estonia proposes restricting Russian citizens' access to Europe

27.07

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

14:56

Estonia's inflation still highest in Eurozone in July

08:23

Estonia wants to require platform businesses to report workers to Tax Board

22.07

EU needs to fight Russia's attempts to rewrite history — joint statement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: