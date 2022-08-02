Tallinn main roads to undergo 14 month renovation from September

Cars on the streets of Tallinn
Cars on the streets of Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Construction work will start on Jõe tänav and Pronksi tänav in Tallinn this autumn and last for approximately 14 months. New trees, bicycle and bus lanes will be added to the streets.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said Tallinn is waiting for the contracts to be signed and an exact schedule to be set.

It is likely the work, which will change the atmosphere of the street. will take 14 months to complete and will start in September or the end of August.

"The whole street space will be updated during the Jõe and Pronksi tänav renovation. There will be separate bike lanes, wider pavements. Additionally, there will be plenty of trees and bushes on these streets and public transport stops, so that in the future there can be a new public transport line in the direction of Pronksi and Liivalaia," Svet said.

It is not yet known how traffic will be affected during this time but work is likely to start at either the section that borders Ahtri tänav or Tartu mantee.

"We will try to ensure that the streets are as passable as possible during construction with fewer lanes and temporary sidewalks," Svet said.

The councilor said the plan is to allow all road users to use the streets while construction takes place, including pedestrians and cyclists. Sections will be opened when completed, rather than when everything is finalized.

The renovation work has been delayed due to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, Svet said, as the price of materials and labor has risen. Work was supposed to start in the spring and the budget has risen from €8 million to €11.5 million.

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Helen Wright

