New stretch of Tallinn-Tartu Highway opened to traffic

The new 3-kilometer section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway opened to traffic Wednesday. July 13, 2022.
The new 3-kilometer section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway opened to traffic Wednesday. July 13, 2022. Source: Tarktee.ee
Located between Anna and Kükita Cafe, a new 3-kilometer stretch of the Võõbu-Mäo section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway was opened to traffic on Wednesday.

"As of today, the situation is changing insofar as we're opening three kilometers of a new section of road, from Anna through Kükita," said Rait Kärner, project manager at GRK Infra, the company building the new road.

The new stretch of highway is nearly the same length as the section it's replacing. "They still run relatively parallel," he noted.

According to Kärner, it may still be possible that construction times will be increased due to increasing material costs and supply chain issues caused by the war in Ukraine. "We've made efforts to get this done," he said. "Right now it's too early to refute or confirm anything."

Asphalting, landscaping, masonry work are all still underway, the project manager noted. "Right now, the deadline is toward the end of November — that's what we're aiming for," he added.

Once the four-lane (2+2) section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway is complete, the speed limit on this section of the highway will be increased to 120 km/h. The speed limit is currently reduced to 70 km/h as construction continues.

More information about traffic changes can be looked up on the Transport Administration's Smart Road online application.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

