Tartu-Nõo highway section to get four lanes

News
Four-lane road.
Four-lane road. Source: Transport Administration
News

The Transport Board (Transpordiamet) will be constructing the Tartu-Nõo road into four lanes, which means a faster and safer connection for drivers, but for the residents of Kambja municipality, the road to Tartu can be much longer.

Janno Sammul of the Transport Board, told ERR that there is heavy traffic between Tartu and Nõo. Therefore, four lanes are required.

"Today, there are already more than 10,000 cars a day. In the future, there will be 15,000 more near Tartu. The four-lane road will ensure better traffic safety and connections to nearby settlements with Tartu. This is the main goal," Sammul said.

Currently, the design is just beginning. The preliminary project is expected to be completed by 2024, construction is expected to begin in 2027.

"Today, we have put it in the plan at a price of €40 million-plus. At the moment it should be somewhere in the amount of €41.7 million. At the moment, it is in the road management plan with such an amount."

However, the road to Tartu may become longer for the residents of Kambja municipality. If the driveways are not built often enough, some residents of Kambja municipality will first have to drive further away from the city in order to turn back on the road.

"The concern for the local population is that there will be fewer accesses and junctions on this four-lane road. City connections are getting lengthier. It now depends on how much the Transport Board is willing to rebuild the local road network in order to compensate for the poorer access possibilities," Ülo Plakso, the administrative head of Kambja rural municipality government, said.

He said that there would be enough space for additional lanes.

"I think that spatial solutions could be found. Rather, it is a question of state funding. How much is the state willing to finance the reconstruction of collecting roads and the construction of new collecting roads," Plakso said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

Minister: Tootsi wind-farm dispute ends as truce declared

13:39

President Karis in Kyiv: Estonia stands with Ukraine

13:31

Tartu-Nõo highway section to get four lanes

12:35

Tallinn at high risk of ice hazard, city urges drivers to be careful

12:33

Finnair to resume direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki

12:25

Foreign minister calls for European Council meeting on Russia sanctions

11:46

Supreme Court: NETS should be clearer, political responsibility greater

11:11

Coronavirus update: 320 patients, 5,267 new cases, 11 deaths

10:29

Congressman: Permanent US Baltics base being discussed, would be major task

10:05

Rescue Board defuses World War Two-era bomb found in Kakumäe

09:41

Expert: Russia now sees western countries as weak

09:00

Kontaveit through to round three in Qatar

08:24

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions Updated

08:14

President Karis to meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv Tuesday

21.02

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

21.02

President unveils, signs giant state birthday card in independence week

21.02

Foreign minister set for mid-week visit to Ukraine

21.02

President Karis recognizing 148 people with state awards this year

21.02

Health minister rejects calls for 'key worker' Covid quarantine shortening

21.02

Ministry: Births in January down slightly on year, at 905

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.02

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

21.02

Kallas: Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway republics a 'serious escalation' Updated

08:24

Karis: Estonia will never accept Russia's recognition of breakaway regions Updated

19.02

Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

21.02

ABB to lay off up to 250 finance center staff

21.02

President Karis recognizing 148 people with state awards this year

21.02

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,981 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: