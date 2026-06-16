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Estonia officials tighten rules on roadside sales signs

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Blueberries and raspberries at market.
Blueberries and raspberries at market. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Any roadside banners installed without a permit must be removed at the request of the Transport Administration.

In the summer, many signs appear along the roadside inviting people to buy strawberries and blueberries, eat burgers, visit a farm shop, or turn toward a local fair. But placing small and seemingly harmless signs without a permit is prohibited, as they can endanger traffic by distracting drivers, officials say.

According to Siim Jaksi, head of the road maintenance supervision department at the Transport Administration, it is worth assessing the location, design, and impact on traffic before installing a sign.

"A strawberry or cucumber sign is not a problem simply because it exists. The problem arises when a sign is installed in a place where a driver notices it too late. This can lead to sudden braking, unsafe attempts to turn off the road, or other dangerous traffic situations," Jaksi explained.

"The purpose of legislation and permit requirements is not to hinder people from trading, but to ensure that the sign is in a safe location. Therefore, a permit must be obtained before installing a sign," the department head added.

The issue concerns placing advertising and signs within the road protection zone. On main roads, this zone extends up to 50 meters from the edge of the roadway on both sides; on other roads, up to 30 meters. Even then, only signs may be installed that do not mislead road users, obscure traffic signs, dazzle drivers, or distract their attention.

On the Transport Administration's website, there is an application form for permits along with explanatory text. Jaksi recommends that advertisers follow a simple sequence of steps.

"First, choose the location where the advertisement is to be installed. If it is not on your own land, you must obtain the landowner's consent. Next, create a small design for the advertisement. Finally, submit the application to the Transport Administration. The Administration will process the application and assess whether the conditions at that location are met. If a sign is installed without a permit, it must be removed at the request of the Transport Administration," said Jaksi.

Timo Varblas, a board member of the Estonian Farmers' Association, considers this excessive bureaucracy.

"By the time you go through the permit application process and waiting period, the short strawberry season may already be over, even though the strawberries still need to be sold and eaten. Safety is important, and the activity must be well thought out," Varblas said.

Instead of a fully bureaucratic application process, Varblas suggests that the Transport Administration should create clear guidelines specifying suitable locations and acceptable types of signs.

"If the sign is along a local road, it is up to the municipality to decide whether to charge a fee. Each municipality has its own advertising rules. The Transport Administration does not charge for signs along state roads," said Siim Jaksi.

In summer, children or elderly people can also be seen by the roadside selling berries they have picked in the forest, often without any sign at all. According to Jaksi, they do so entirely at their own responsibility.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

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