Estonia still not using €220,000 strawberry fraud detection system

Technology developed several years ago to detect imported strawberries falsely marketed as Estonian produce is still not being used, Maaleht reported .

The database was created following a proven case of strawberry fraud uncovered seven years ago, but the state Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) continues to rely primarily on checking paper documentation rather than laboratory testing to verify the origin of berries. This means lab testing is generally not used, and even tipoffs are sometimes relied on instead.

Cases of strawberries being passed off at markets as Estonian in origin but which are in fact imported, for instance from Poland, have been in the media spotlight in recent years.

A German laboratory, Agroisolab GmbH, has developed a methodology for determining the country of origin of strawberries, with samples of Estonian produce now included in the database, making it possible to analyse a berry's country of origin.

"Estonian strawberries can be distinguished from strawberries grown in Poland, Spain and Greece," said Liina Kruus, head of the at the Estonian Rural Research and Knowledge Center's (METK) grain and feed laboratory, which was involved in collecting Estonian samples for the German lab.

The PTA repeatedly declined to answer Maaleht's question on why it had not used origin testing to uncover strawberry fraud. Instead, spokesperson Marika Arula reiterated that the agency receives a small number of tipoffs each season about the origin and labeling of strawberries being marketed as from Estonia, adding inspectors still rely primarily on document checks.

Arula said checking documentation was still the "fastest and most important" means of establishing "whether the business can reliably demonstrate where the specific goods came from, when they were received and how they were marketed."

Maaleht's investigation seven years ago, which found that imported strawberries were being sold as Estonian produce, was followed in 2022 by the creation of the database in Estonia, though the PTA has still not put it into use.

The database cost €220,000 to set up and can determine the origin of strawberries using isotope analysis, Maaleht wrote.

The PTA also did not give a clear answer to the paper on how much analysis of suspect strawberry batches would cost, which, Maaleht noted, gives the impression the authority does not even know what the cost would be or exactly which lab can conduct the work.

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