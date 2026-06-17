Few domestic strawberries on sale at Tallinn's markets

Few domestically grown strawberries are on sale at Tallinn's market due to the cold and rainy spring, and larger quantities are not expected to reach stalls until next week.

Strawberries have not ripened sufficiently because of the cool weather and are not turning red, which is why the harvest is small, vendors told ERR's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

On Tuesday, no Estonian strawberries could be found at Nõmme Market. Indrek, who sells fruit at Nõmme Market, said the rainy spring has been difficult for growers.

"Farmers have no strawberries to bring. One farmer said the harvest will be so small that there's no point bringing them to Tallinn. Everything goes for personal use and friends. There has been a lot of rain, and it has affected the strawberry harvest," he said.

Jaana, who also sells produce at Nõmme Market, said Estonian strawberries were available in small quantities at the beginning of the season, but due to the cold weather, no more berries have reached the market.

Nõmme market in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"Right now we are mainly selling Polish strawberries," she said.

At the Keskturg central market in Kesklinn, Estonian strawberries could be found at only a few stalls. Aleks, who was selling strawberries from Helme Farm, said domestic produce attracts more buyers.

"People immediately ask whether they are Estonian strawberries, and they make their decision based on that," he said.

The first strawberries of the season from Helme Farm cost €28.50 per kilogram, but strawberries grown in Valga County are now being sold for €12.50.

Vendors said Estonian strawberries could arrive at market stalls in larger quantities as early as next week if warmer weather arrives.

Prices remain high

Vello Kramp, a farmer from Metsa Farm in Võru County, said this spring has been difficult for plants.

"The situation is not good," said Kramp, adding that although the spring has been cold, at least the tomato harvest will be better this year than last.

"There will be tomatoes until October, but the cucumber season is shorter. Cucumbers will be available until September," said Kramp.

At Keskturg, Estonian potatoes cost €4.50, cucumbers €5.50, and tomatoes €6 per kilogram.

Produce on sale at Tallinn's Nõmme and central markets. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Seller Tatjana said that despite the low yields, produce has still reached the stalls. "There are cucumbers, potatoes, dill and fresh cabbage. There is less Estonian produce and prices remain high," she told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

At the market in Nõmme, Estonian potatoes cost €5.90–6.90 per kilogram, cucumbers €6.90, and tomatoes €7.90 per kilogram.

"Prices are what they are for everyone given the circumstances, but the circumstances are very bad," said Indrek.

But despite the prices, customers still prefer to buy local.

"People still buy Estonian products more. It doesn't matter what the price is. What matters is that it's Estonian and of good quality. Summer is so short and people want local produce," Jevgeni, a seller from Antsu Farm, told the show.

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