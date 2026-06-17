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Early potatoes reach store shelves ahead of schedule

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The early potatoes in Viljandi Parish.
The early potatoes in Viljandi Parish. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
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Estonian-grown potatoes have reached stores about a week earlier than in previous years. However, growing early potatoes requires a great deal of work and effort from farmers. It's essentially a race to see who can get their potatoes on sale before Midsummer Day.

In Lätkalu village in Viljandi Parish, a potato harvester entered the field for the first time this year on June 12. Janek Lass, a board member of Koorti Kartul OÜ, said that even he is surprised by how early the harvest began, though it took a lot of hard work to achieve it.

"On April 18, we planted the potatoes that we're already harvesting today. These potatoes require a bit more attention. In fact, they need to be pre-sprouted before planting. And, of course, choosing the right variety is extremely important," Lass said.

"It really comes down to acting at the right time, and let's be honest — the weather has also been quite favorable for potatoes this year. Even for us, it's a bit of a surprise. We haven't harvested potatoes this early in the season before, but this year has been good," Lass added.

Esimesena alustas varase kartuli võtmist osaühing Koorti Kartul Viljandimaal. Pildil ka ettevõtte juht Janek Lass. Autor/allikas: Olev Kenk/ERR

The firm offers early potatoes to resellers at a wholesale price of €2.50 to €3.00 per kilogram. On Tuesday, domestically grown early potatoes were also on sale at the Türi Rimi store.

"Locally grown early potatoes have just arrived for sale. There has already been demand because the price is very reasonable — €3.49 per kilogram. The potatoes themselves are very nice in appearance, and we hope for strong sales," said Viya Schumann, manager of the Türi Rimi store.

Do consumers appreciate locally grown early potatoes before Midsummer?

"We wouldn't do this otherwise. It's always been a product people look forward to. In fact, I have to make all these arrangements already in winter — when we'll start harvesting and delivering. We wouldn't do it if there weren't demand. People really do wait for them and ask for them, and it's a pleasure to offer them," Lass said.

Regular fresh potatoes will start being harvested in early July.

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Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR "Aktuaalne kaamera"

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