Tartu's open-air market set to shrink as vendors and shoppers dwindle

A historic market in Tartu is outgrowing demand as fewer small growers and shoppers visit, reflecting broader changes in how Estonians buy and sell local produce.

The Southern Estonian city's main open-air market has 90 vendor stalls, but Tartu Market CEO Priit Värv says the era of sprawling public markets is fading as small-scale growers disappear and buyers increasingly turn to supermarkets and even social media to shop.

"At most, there are maybe about 10 people left all season who pick whatever's growing in their own backyard gardens and bring it here to sell," he acknowledged.

While anyone without a running rental agreement can rent a stall with a €7 daily permit, Värv said competing with large supermarket chains has become increasingly difficult.

"Estonia has a record amount of retail space, and it just keeps growing," he said. "We simply can't compete with the big chains and their prices."

Longtime vendors say both sellers and customers have steadily dwindled, and the impact is tangible.

"There are significantly fewer of them," vendor Piret said. "The older generation is gone, and no one has really replaced them."

"I think life in general has gotten more expensive, and so has selling at the market," said Raivo, another vendor. "People just can't afford it."

Tartu's open-air market. June 2026. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Potato farmer lllar, who sells produce from his Tartu County farm, said business has changed drastically over the decades. Where he once sold up to a metric ton of potatoes a day, now he may only manage to sell a few kilograms of spuds by lunchtime.

"It gets worse every year," Illar said. "There are fewer people, so we have to grow smaller and smaller amounts."

Social media sales and summer jobs

Younger growers are also increasingly bypassing traditional markets altogether, choosing to sell directly through social media.

"People just don't feel like dealing with it all anymore, so sales have moved mostly to Facebook," said Berit.

Even as the Tartu market prepares to scale back, however, a new generation of teens is helping keep the tradition of shopping open-air markets alive as they spend their summer break running stalls and gaining experience.

Värv believes markets will survive, but on a smaller scale.

"Small markets will continue to exist, because demand for them still exists," the Tartu Market chief said. "But a market as large as the one we have here today is clearly no longer something Tartu needs."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!