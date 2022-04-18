Speed limits increasing on bigger Estonian highways

Starting Monday, the Transport Administration is increasing speed limits on state roads with separated driving directions.

This year, the speed limit is being increased on four-lane and 2+1 roads with separated driving directions; the speed limit will remain unchanged at 90 km/h on two-lane roads.

The speed limit on a 24-kilometer section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway between Kose and Võõbu is increasing to 120 km/h during daylight hours and under good road conditions.

The speed limit will be raised to 110 km/h on a total of 157 kilometers along Tallinn-Narva Highway, Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa Highway, Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla Highway and the Tallinn Ring Road.

A maximum speed of 100 km/h will be permitted on a total of 30 kilometers primarily along 2+1 sections of highways, remaining unchanged from the winter season.



