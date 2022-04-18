Speed limits increasing on bigger Estonian highways

News
Electronic signs displaying the new 120 km/h speed limit.
Electronic signs displaying the new 120 km/h speed limit. Source: Transport Administration
News

Starting Monday, the Transport Administration is increasing speed limits on state roads with separated driving directions.

This year, the speed limit is being increased on four-lane and 2+1 roads with separated driving directions; the speed limit will remain unchanged at 90 km/h on two-lane roads.

The speed limit on a 24-kilometer section of Tallinn-Tartu Highway between Kose and Võõbu is increasing to 120 km/h during daylight hours and under good road conditions.

The speed limit will be raised to 110 km/h on a total of 157 kilometers along Tallinn-Narva Highway, Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa Highway, Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla Highway and the Tallinn Ring Road.

A maximum speed of 100 km/h will be permitted on a total of 30 kilometers primarily along 2+1 sections of highways, remaining unchanged from the winter season.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:49

Expert: Ukraine has opted for attrition tactics

11:19

Liisa Pakosta appointed new director of National Heritage Board

10:34

Congregations celebrate Easter in person for first time in two years

09:49

Speed limits increasing on bigger Estonian highways

09:19

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

08:41

Ukrainians arriving on night buses from Russia risk losing access to help

08:15

ERR in Kyiv: Air raid sirens no longer sending people running

16.04

Average electricity price to fall below €50 on Sunday

16.04

Estonian navy commander: Moskva sinking will not affect Russia's war goals

16.04

Liimets does not support additional sanctions lists of pro-Putin artists

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

14.04

Russian citizens actively applying for Estonian citizenship

15.04

Backlash sparked by Helme claiming Ukraine refugees will 'bring back' HIV

16.04

Kallas: If women were in charge there would be less violence

15.04

Gallery: Four Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Tallinn

16.04

Kino Sõprus opens cinema at Kai Art Center

09:19

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

16.04

Estonian navy commander: Moskva sinking will not affect Russia's war goals

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: